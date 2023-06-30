Gabe Vincent signs three-year, $33 million deal with Lakers

Gabe Vincent has signed a three-year, $33 million deal with the Los Angeles Lakers. After helping the Miami Heat reach the NBA Finals, the shooter will now add depth to the Lake Show’s roster.

Free agent guard Gabe Vincent has agreed on a three-year, $33 million deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Vincent’s agent, Bill Neff, negotiated the new deal for a tremendous undrafted success story. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 30, 2023

The 26-year-old Vincent has played for the Heat in each of his four NBA seasons, averaging a solid 7.7 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game on 40.2 percent shooting from the floor. After largely playing a complementary role off the bench for Miami, it was in the 2023 NBA playoffs that Vincent gave his stock a boost heading into the offseason.

Vincent bumped up his scoring average to 12.7 points per game in the postseason while averaging 30.5 minutes per contest and shooting 37.8 percent from beyond the arc. After starting 34 of 68 regular-season games for Miami, Vincent elevated himself into a fixture of the starting lineup as the Heat became just the second eight-seed ever to reach the Finals.

After bumping up his three-point percentage to 37.8 percent in the postseason, a new team could get a high-energy player who while perfectly suited in a backup role, can easily slide into a starting spot in the backcourt when needed in lieu of injuries.