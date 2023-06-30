Jakob Poeltl signs four-year, $80 million deal with Raptors in free agency

The Toronto Raptors are bringing Jakob Poeltl back to the team on a four-year, $80 million deal according to Adrian Wojnarowski. The deal includes a player option.

Poeltl was a trending name leading up to last season’s deadline, and it’s not hard to figure out how the big man can contribute to a potential contender. After splitting time last year with the San Antonio Spurs and Toronto Raptors, Poeltl averaged his second-best scoring average of 12.5 points per game, his second-best blocks per game (1.7), and the best rebounding average (9.3 per game) of his career.

Poeltl is a potent scorer from inside the paint with an underrated ability to play the role of facilitator. After being traded to the Raptors, he shot 65.2% from the field while averaging 2.2 assists per game in 26 games with Toronto. We’ll see if he can keep ascending with the Raptors.