Kyle Kuzma signs four-year, $102 million deal with Wizards in free agency

The Washington Wizards are bringing Kyle Kuzma back to the team on a four-year, $102 million deal. Kuzma is going to get a big raise, but we’ll see how long he wants to be part of what is set to be a long, painful rebuild for the franchise.

Free agent F Kyle Kuzma has agreed on a four-year, $102M deal to return to the Washington Wizards, co-head of @CAA_Basketball Austin Brown tells ESPN. Kuzma took a shorter deal with Lakers three years ago — and now cashes in after a career-year with Wizards. pic.twitter.com/Ox7TQDcb6z — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2023

Kuzma started his NBA season with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2017, and he was part of LA’s championship run in the bubble of the 2019-20 season. However, Kuzma played his last two seasons with the Washington Wizards, and 2022-23 was his most productive campaign to date. The forward averaged 21.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists, and 35.0 minutes per game. All of those represented career highs for Kuzma, who will turn 28 years-old in July 2023.

This contract allows the Wizards to move Kuzma to a contender without much trouble, but Washington has been happy with his production and he could end up being an important veteran when this team is finally ready to compete.