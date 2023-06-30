Jerami Grant signs five-year, $160 million deal with Trail Blazers in free agency

Jerami Grant has agreed to a five-year, $160 million deal with the Portland Trail Blazers. After playing for multiple franchises throughout his career, the veteran has now locked in a long term deal in the Pacific Northwest.

Free agent forward Jerami Grant and Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul have agreed on a five-year, $160 million deal to return to the Portland Trail Blazers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 30, 2023

Grant has played 10 NBA seasons while holding a roster spot on five different teams. Most recently, he played for the Portland Trail Blazers in 2022-23. Grant posted 20.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 2.4 assists as a regular starter across 62 games for the Blazers. His 40.1% success rate on three-pointers was the best of his career, and it ranked 34th best mark in the NBA.

With an important piece now returning to the Blazers, the question now turns towards the future of star guard Damian Lilliard with the franchise. Trade rumors have surrounded the star in recent weeks and with the team using the No. 3 pick on Scoot Henderson in the 2023 NBA Draft, will this be enough to keep him in Portland?