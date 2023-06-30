 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Caris LeVert signs two-year, $32 million deal with Cavaliers in free agency

LeVert is back in Cleveland after testing the market.

By Spencer Limbach
New York Knicks v Cleveland Cavaliers - Game Five
Caris LeVert of the Cleveland Cavaliers walks up the court during Game Five of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on April 26, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. New York defeated Cleveland 106-95 to win the series 4-1.
Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

The Cleveland Cavaliers are bringing guard Caris LeVert back on a two-year, $32 million deal per Adrian Wojnarowski. LeVert became a key bench piece for the Cavaliers and is expected to take on a bigger role with the team this season.

LeVert has been a fine role player across nine NBA seasons, but he hasn’t exactly lived up to his nickname of “Baby Durant”. LeVert averaged 12.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 3.9 assists while seeing 30.2 minutes per contest across 74 games for the Cleveland Cavaliers last season. He mostly came off the bench too.

Those numbers are in line with LeVert’s career averages, although he did notice a nice uptick with a 39.2% three-point shooting percentage. If he can maintain that level of efficiency while retaining his skills as a playmaker, he’ll be able to deliver tremendous value on this contract for the Cavaliers off the bench.

