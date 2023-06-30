Caris LeVert signs two-year, $32 million deal with Cavaliers in free agency

The Cleveland Cavaliers are bringing guard Caris LeVert back on a two-year, $32 million deal per Adrian Wojnarowski. LeVert became a key bench piece for the Cavaliers and is expected to take on a bigger role with the team this season.

LeVert has been a fine role player across nine NBA seasons, but he hasn’t exactly lived up to his nickname of “Baby Durant”. LeVert averaged 12.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 3.9 assists while seeing 30.2 minutes per contest across 74 games for the Cleveland Cavaliers last season. He mostly came off the bench too.

Those numbers are in line with LeVert’s career averages, although he did notice a nice uptick with a 39.2% three-point shooting percentage. If he can maintain that level of efficiency while retaining his skills as a playmaker, he’ll be able to deliver tremendous value on this contract for the Cavaliers off the bench.