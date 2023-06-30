Khris Middleton signs three-year, $102 million deal with Bucks in free agency

The Milwaukee Bucks are bringing Khris Middleton back on a three-year, $102 million deal per Adrian Wojnarowski. Middleton returns to the title contender after declining his player option, and gets his long-term deal. The third year of this new contract is a player option, according to Wojnarowski.

Middleton only played in 33 games last season due to a recurring knee issue. His minutes were reduced due to injury concerns as well, and he averaged only 24.3 minutes, 15.1 points, 4.9 assists, and 4.2 rebounds per game. All of those were his lowest totals since 2019-20.

According to Shams Charania, Middleton had successful right knee surgery and is expected to resume basketball activities later this summer. The hope is that this will take care of his injury woes and get him back to a reliable 20+ point, 5+ rebound, 5+ assist contributor akin to his three All-Star seasons.