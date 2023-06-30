Draymond Green signs four-year, $100 million deal with Warriors in free agency

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is returning to the franchise on a four-year, $100 million deal. The final year of the deal is a player option, according to Shams Charania.

Green’s season started with controversy after punching teammate Jordan Poole during training camp. He missed a few games and then came back to be his normal self. Green averaged 8.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 6.8 assists per game. This is typical for the veteran, who fits perfectly in Golden State. His defensive prowess isn’t at its peak level but is still good enough to make a huge impact on a team. Green shot 30 percent from three on 1.8 attempts this year, just enough to be a threat.

Aside from on the court, Green has a podcast that he does and constantly creates headlines for things he says. He also jumps on to address any controversial topics that arise. Green is known for his extreme trash talk and technical fouls, which seem to rub his teammates the wrong way at times. Golden State puts up with it, but some others may not.