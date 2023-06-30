Fred VanVleet signs three-year, $130 deal with Rockets in free agency

Fred VanVleet has agreed to a three-year, $130 million deal with the Houston Rockets, according to Adrian Wojnarowski. VanVleet brings championship experience and leadership to a young Rockets squad hoping to accelerate a rebuild.

VanVleet was a steady contributor for the Toronto Raptors last season, averaging 19.3 points, 7.2 assists (12th most in NBA), and 4.1 rebounds across 69 games. He also had 1.8 steals per game, which tied for the second-highest mark in the NBA.

To put those numbers in perspective, VanVleet made the 2021-22 All-Star team while putting up 20.3 points, 6.7 assists, and 4.4 rebounds per contest. So you could argue that he’s still playing at an All-Star caliber level.

Although VanVleet only shot 34.2% from distance last season, he’s still one of the better three-point shooters in the NBA with a career 37.3% success rate from beyond the arc. If his percentages return to their usual levels, he’ll make an immediate impact in Houston.