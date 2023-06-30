Kyrie Irving signs three-year, $126 million with Mavericks in free agency

Kyrie Irving is heading back to the Dallas Mavericks in free agency on a three-year deal worth $126 million. The final year of the deal, according to Shams Charania, is a player option.

It was a rough 2022-23 season for Irving, who started the campaign with the Brooklyn Nets before eventually being traded to the Dallas Mavericks. Irving first got into hot water with a controversy when he tweeted link to a film with anti-Semetic rhetoric. He then refused to issue an apology before ultimately being put into a timeout by the Nets. Brooklyn eventually pulled the long-term extension offer for Irving, which pushed him to demand a trade at the deadline.

With the Mavericks, Irving averaged 27 points, 6 assists and 5 rebounds per game in 20 contests. Unfortunately, Dallas went just 8-12 in those games and decided to bench Irving and Luka Doncic for the final two games to maintain draft position instead of chasing a play-in spot.