Kyrie Irving signs three-year, $126 million with Mavericks in free agency

Irving is back in Dallas.

By Benjamin Zweiman
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
Tee Morant, father of Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies, and Kyrie Irving of the Dallas Mavericks attend a basketball game between Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies Round 1 Game 6 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs against Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on April 28, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Kyrie Irving is heading back to the Dallas Mavericks in free agency on a three-year deal worth $126 million. The final year of the deal, according to Shams Charania, is a player option.

It was a rough 2022-23 season for Irving, who started the campaign with the Brooklyn Nets before eventually being traded to the Dallas Mavericks. Irving first got into hot water with a controversy when he tweeted link to a film with anti-Semetic rhetoric. He then refused to issue an apology before ultimately being put into a timeout by the Nets. Brooklyn eventually pulled the long-term extension offer for Irving, which pushed him to demand a trade at the deadline.

With the Mavericks, Irving averaged 27 points, 6 assists and 5 rebounds per game in 20 contests. Unfortunately, Dallas went just 8-12 in those games and decided to bench Irving and Luka Doncic for the final two games to maintain draft position instead of chasing a play-in spot.

