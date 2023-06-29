Hail at Coors Field has game between Rockies and Dodgers in doubt for Thursday

Update: First pitch is now scheduled for 10:30 p.m. ET.

Here to deliver your Rockies lineup & first pitch time pic.twitter.com/TcvRJaxuCG — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) June 30, 2023

Update: At least the players are having some fun with the hail. It appears the precipitation itself has stopped, but there’s going to be a substantial delay as the ground staff has to clear the piles of hail and then assess the playing conditions.

The Rockies and Dodgers are currently on a hail delay in Denver



: @DenverChannel pic.twitter.com/7ZxZUyrRXv — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) June 30, 2023

Update: First pitch for tonight’s matchup between the Dodgers and Rockies has been delayed due to inclement weather in Denver, The game was originally supposed to start at 9:40 p.m. ET.

The Los Angeles Dodgers and the Colorado Rockies were set to wrap up their three-game divisional set on Thursday, June 29. Unfortunately, inclement weather may end up causing the game to be postponed. There is a severe thunderstorm warning in effect until 4:30 p.m., a flood advisory between 3:30 and 5:30 p.m. and a Tornado watch in effect until 9 p.m. Media members already at the game notably saw hail during the summer storm.

There is actual hail coming into the press box pic.twitter.com/yfJxwB5TWT — Suzie Hunter (@TheSuzieHunter) June 29, 2023

Visitors dugout (Dodgers) getting inundated by rain, hail three hours before game time against Rockies at Coors Field pic.twitter.com/Byw4Ms7oq8 — Dennis Georgatos (@dennyg3031) June 29, 2023

Colorado heads into the game with a 32-50 record and in last place in the NL West. They had a recent eight-game losing streak but have managed to go 3-2 in their last five. The Rockies picked up the 9-8 victory on Wednesday after getting shutout 5-0 in the series opener on Tuesday. They had 12 hits on the day, but only two were for extra bases, and both were doubles. Despite a late surge from L.A., they were able to hold on for an important win.

Both teams have their respective weekend series to get to starting Friday, so if the game is postponed, it will have to be made up later in the season.