Hail at Coors Field has game between Rockies and Dodgers in doubt for Thursday

The inclement weather at Coors Field in Denver has put this game in jeopardy.

By Teddy Ricketson Updated
Starting pitcher Kyle Freeland #21 of the Colorado Rockies delivers to home plate in the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Coors Field on June 28, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

Update: First pitch is now scheduled for 10:30 p.m. ET.

Update: At least the players are having some fun with the hail. It appears the precipitation itself has stopped, but there’s going to be a substantial delay as the ground staff has to clear the piles of hail and then assess the playing conditions.

Update: First pitch for tonight’s matchup between the Dodgers and Rockies has been delayed due to inclement weather in Denver, The game was originally supposed to start at 9:40 p.m. ET.

The Los Angeles Dodgers and the Colorado Rockies were set to wrap up their three-game divisional set on Thursday, June 29. Unfortunately, inclement weather may end up causing the game to be postponed. There is a severe thunderstorm warning in effect until 4:30 p.m., a flood advisory between 3:30 and 5:30 p.m. and a Tornado watch in effect until 9 p.m. Media members already at the game notably saw hail during the summer storm.

Colorado heads into the game with a 32-50 record and in last place in the NL West. They had a recent eight-game losing streak but have managed to go 3-2 in their last five. The Rockies picked up the 9-8 victory on Wednesday after getting shutout 5-0 in the series opener on Tuesday. They had 12 hits on the day, but only two were for extra bases, and both were doubles. Despite a late surge from L.A., they were able to hold on for an important win.

Both teams have their respective weekend series to get to starting Friday, so if the game is postponed, it will have to be made up later in the season.

