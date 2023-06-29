NBA trade rumors: Clippers, Knicks, Rockets expected to pursue James Harden

Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden opted into his player option worth $35.6 million for the 2023-24 season ahead of free agency, but the goal of this move was to help him get a trade out from the team per multiple reports. Harden is believed to have played his last game for the 76ers, and wants a change of scenery. The Clippers, Knicks and Rockets are among the teams who will likely pursue a trade with Harden.

The Clippers and Knicks are expected to be among the teams that'll engage with the Sixers on a potential James Harden trade, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/NQ5Y6xkvAx — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 29, 2023

Here’s a look at some potential trades involving those teams and Harden.

Trade 1

Clippers get: James Harden

76ers get: Terance Mann, Norman Powell, 2027 first-round pick, 2029 first-round pick

LA might have to include another salary in this deal but the Clippers have plenty of options to throw into the mix outside of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. After striking out on a deal for Malcolm Brogdon, the Clippers would finally get a ball-handling threat who could take some pressure off the two wings. There will be some frustration here if health continues to be a factor for the Clippers, but this “Big 3” would be lethal in the Western Conference.

Trade 2

Knicks get: James Harden

76ers get: Evan Fournier, R.J. Barrett, 2025 first-round pick, 2027 first-round pick

New York could adjust the protections on the draft picks, but this could be considered a step back for the Knicks given Jalen Brunson’s rise as a high-usage guard. The Sixers get the shooting they need and a wing who can replace Tobias Harris after next season. Trading within the division is always questionable, but if this happens Harden will have played for three of the five teams in the Atlantic division.

Trade 3

Rockets get: James Harden

76ers get: Jalen Green, Kevin Porter Jr., 2025 first-round swap option pick

Green and Porter Jr. would be a significant downgrade for the 76ers, but the former has shown more upside as a lead guard. The swap option is enticing, especially since it involves the Nets who are in a rebuild. The Rockets could throw additional picks and swaps in this deal if needed but they have the salary space to take on Harden. Jabari Smith might also be on the block, although Houston likely would walk away if that was part of Philadelphia’s ask. Harden gets to return to the franchise he was long rumored to want to go back to, and the 76ers get something back for helping send him there.