The Match VIII live blog: Underdogs Mahomes, Kelce beat Curry and Thompson in 10 holes

Welcome to DraftKings Network’s live blog for The Match VIII. Tonight, Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs take on Steph Curry and Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors in the eighth edition of the celebrity charity event. All proceeds will go to benefit No Kid Hungry.

Curry and Thompson are the heavy favorites heading into The Match VIII. DraftKings Sportsbook has them coming in at -325, while Kelce and Mahomes are installed at +230. The Match will take place in a 12-hole scramble format at the Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas.

Of course, it’s not all about golf here. The Match is known for its fun trash talk — not just between opponents, but from the commentary crew, which will include former Match participant Charles Barkley.

Tune in here for live updates of The Match tonight starting at 6:30 p.m. ET.

The Match VIII: Live updates

Hole 10: The Chiefs, heavy underdogs heading into The Match VIII, won 3 & 2 after putting away the tenth hole. Mahomes set them up on the green, and Kelce holed out.

Hole 9: The Warriors live another round after Curry put together a solid tee shot down the fairway and a good approach. Kelce and Mahomes missed two putts each to keep the game alive. The Chiefs are now up 4-1.

Hole 8: Curry and Thompson both narrowly missed putts that would have given them their first point of the match, and the Chiefs remain up 4-0. The Warriors will have to win the next four holes to force a playoff.

Hole 7: The teams split this hole. Draymond Green failed to chug a beer.

Draymond trying to chug a beer was an ultimate fail #CapitalOnesTheMatch pic.twitter.com/GTz2oryXYp — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 30, 2023

Hole 6: The Chiefs are now up four games to zero after a strong tee shot from Kelce. The Warriors struggled on the green, missing several putts.

Hole 5: After a strong tee shot from Curry and a good second shot from Kelce, the teams halved another hole.

Hole 4: The Chiefs continue to defy expectations, going up 3-0 after four holes. Mahomes sank a par putt and both Warriors missed their shots at the hole.

Hole 3: The Chiefs are now unexpectedly up two after coming into The Match as heavy underdogs. Mahomes’ tee shot put the Chiefs into excellent position while the Warriors struggled to find the green.

Hole 2: Curry was the only one of the four to find the fairway, but that didn’t stop the Chiefs from some excellent chipping that got them close enough to the green for a birdie. The Warriors were stumped by a bunker, and Kelce/Mahomes are now 1 up.

Hole 1: The Warriors got off on the right foot as they both hit tee shots into the fairway. Kelce’s tee shot was used for the Chiefs, who both overshot the green in the high altitude. Mahomes and Curry each holed out to halve the first hole.

7:10 p.m. ET: And we’re off! The teams have teed off (after Kelce warmed up with a few baseball swings). We will keep you updated on who wins each hole and any notable moments tonight.

6:40 p.m. ET: In a pre-Match press conference, Mahomes called it for himself and Kelce, saying that his prediction is the Chiefs winning on the last hole. “I like to make good TV,” he said.

"We're gonna win it on the last hole.”



Mahomes is guaranteeing a W vs. Steph and Klay #CapitalOnesTheMatch pic.twitter.com/ZjnIk90rQc — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 29, 2023

6:05 p.m. ET: We still have a few minutes before The Match VIII starts. If you’re still looking to place a bet on the NBA-NFL charity showdown, our pick is the Curry/Thompson team. Curry is quite the amateur golfer — he has made several appearances on the Korn Ferry Tour and has multiple top-10 finishes at the American Century Championship. The payout isn’t ideal, but it’s the better bet to make.