Report: Kyrie Irving meeting with Suns ahead of 2023 free agency

Point guard Kyrie Irving is set to meet with the Phoenix Suns ahead of free agency, according to Chris Haynes. The Suns are being extremely aggressive in trying to put together a ridiculously stacked roster, although they might find it difficult to add Irving into that mix.

NBA star Kyrie Irving intends to meet with the Phoenix Suns when the free agency period begins on June 30, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. https://t.co/9KOjnqMu0N — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 29, 2023

There are several reasons this potential pairing is considered a Hail Mary, but the financial complications are front and center. Irving is not going to accept a veteran minimum contract, which is essentially all the Suns can offer him at this stage since they are capped out with Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal, Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton. That means a sign-and-trade deal is necessary, and Phoenix would have to send out one of those four in the deal. Ayton would be the most likely to go, although the Suns are adamant they want to see how he fits with the Durant-Beal-Booker trio.

Irving’s history with Durant in Brooklyn is another reason the Suns should be wary about him. The point guard has a history of torpedoing situations for a variety of reasons, none of which seem to hold much weight when put under scrutiny. Irving has been one of the most mercurial stars in recent years, and the Suns are trying to win a championship. It’s hard to see how Irving fits in that framework.

This is likely just a leverage play from Irving in an attempt to create a market for himself. At the moment, it seems like the Dallas Mavericks are the only team willing to give Irving a sizable contract offer in free agency. If that’s the case, Irving could lose out some major dollars. We’ll see if anything real materializes from this meeting, but Irving ending up in Phoenix is highly unlikely.