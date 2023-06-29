Liberty vs. Aces: What TV channel is the game on, how to watch online, picks & predictions

The most anticipated game on the WNBA’s regular season schedule will take place tonight the New York Liberty visit the defending champion Las Vegas Aces at 10 p.m. ET on Prime Video. This will be the first battle between these two “superteams” during the regular season, as both squads assembled star studded rosters during the offseason. They are both currently the favorites top two favorites to win WNBA Finals at DraftKings Sportsbook.

New York (10-3) is rolling right along as expected and has rattled off four straight victories heading into tonight’s titanic clash. The Liberty have been able to eek out a few close victories week, edging the Mystics in an 89-88 overtime win on Sunday before taking out the Sun in an 89-81 victory on Tuesday. Breanna Stewart enters tonight’s battle averaging a double-double of 22.6 points and 10.3 rebounds per game while Sabrina Ionescu is offering up 16.1 and 5.6.

Las Vegas (13-1) is mowing down everyone in its path and comes into tonight’s matchup riding a six-game win streak. Five of those victories have come by at least 13 points, with Monday’s 88-80 triumph over the Fever being the closest margin during the current streak. Jackie Young is leading the team in scoring with 19.9 points per game while reigning MVP A’ja Wilson is putting up a near double-double a night with 19.6 points and 9.4 rebounds per contest.

New York Liberty vs. Las Vegas Aces

Start time: 10 p.m. ET

TV channel: Prime Video

Live stream: Prime Video

Odds, picks & predictions

Spread: Aces -6.5

Total: 174.5

Moneyline: Aces -295, Liberty +245

Best bet: Aces -6.5

The margins are thin between these two powerhouses as they rank at or near the top of the league in most statistical categories. The one stark difference however is average margin of victory. While the Liberty are beating teams by a sizable eight points per game, the Aces are absolutely shelling opponents by an average of 15.3 ppg. While I expect this to be a lively, competitive matchup this evening, I anticipate Vegas to create just enough of a margin at the end to cover as the home favorite.