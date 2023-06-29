What Luka Doncic, Mavericks can teach Spurs about Victor Wembanyama

Victor Wembanyama is now officially a member of the San Antonio Spurs, and the No. 1 overall pick is expected to be a franchise player within a few seasons. While there’s plenty of joy in San Antonio around Wembanyama’s arrival, the clock has officially started ticking when it comes to building a competitive roster around him.

The Spurs don’t have to look far when it comes to a team looking relatively aimless in its attempt to build around a franchise player. The Dallas Mavericks appeared to be on a path to contention for the next decade with Luka Doncic ascending to superstardom, but some key decisions along the way have put the franchise is a delicate position entering the 2023 offseason.

Wembanyama is not Doncic, but the expectation is he can eventually be that type of centerpiece for the Spurs. Doncic was the Rookie of the Year before becoming an All-Star in each of the next four seasons. Wembanyama might not ascend to that level but he is the favorite to win Rookie of the Year on DraftKings Sportsbook. The trajectory is there.

The Mavericks made the playoffs in Doncic’s last three seasons, supplying him with secondary running mates and complementary role players each time. Dallas made the conference finals in 2021-22, with Doncic averaging 31.7 points, 6.4 assists and 9.8 rebounds per game. Doncic’s rookie extension kicked in, and it looked like the Mavericks had a formula to build a contender around the star.

Dallas made two crucial changes to the roster around Doncic, and it has put the franchise in an odd spot entering the summer. The Mavericks traded Kristaps Porzingis, who had great chemistry with Doncic in the Orlando bubble but had to battle injuries that led to inconsistent play. One could say Dallas gave up on Porzingis too quickly. The second decision was to not bring back Jalen Brunson, although that one was seemingly more driven on the player side. Brunson has flourished with the Knicks. Now, the Mavericks have put their faith in the Kyrie Irving camp by trading for him at the deadline ahead of free agency and reportedly being the only team attempting to sign him in free agency. Irving is one of the game’s most electrifying offensive players, but his off-court actions and complicated history being a leader of a team make the pairing with Doncic seem questionable.

All this comes on the backdrop of Mavs owner Mark Cuban saying the team has to earn Doncic’s trust. The star is locked in for the next three years, but he can opt out of his final year and enter free agency in his prime.

So how do the Spurs avoid this situation?

For starters, San Antonio’s roster situation is a lot more flexible than Dallas’ was when Doncic first got to the team. The Spurs really only have Keldon Johnson locked into a long-term contract, and his cap number decreases every season from $20 million in 2023-24 to $17.5 million in 2026-27. That’s not going to be a hinderance. Devin Vassell and Jeremy Sochan are both still on their rookie deals, although Vassell will enter restricted free agency next summer. Malaki Branham and Blake Wesley are in the backcourt as well, but the Spurs can cut bait by not picking up team options at any point in the rookie deal.

San Antonio is also going to have plenty of cap space flexibility, and players are going to be interested in joining a roster with Wembanyama. The key for the Spurs is to sign the right players on deals they won’t regret. That’s easier said than done but the process could start as soon as this offseason. Do the Spurs feel players like Fred VanVleet and Brook Lopez, who are free agents, make sense with Wembanyama on the roster? Do they want to get a more concrete evaluation of Johnson and Vassell, or do they already have a vision for where those guys fit on a future contender? These are the questions the Spurs have to start addressing now, so they can avoid the situation Dallas is currently in.