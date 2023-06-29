‘Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken’ is too formulaic and slapdash for it’s own good

Ruby Gillman has a couple of dilemmas (voiced by Lana Condor), as if being a teenager doesn’t give you enough of them. She’s a Kraken that lives in the beautiful town of Oceanside with her family, and the mythical sea monsters can morph into human form to the best of their ability. Some members of the family have taken to this change better than others. Ruby’s mother, Agatha (voiced by Toni Collette), is a thriving real estate agent. Her father, Arthur (Colman Domingo), and little brother Sam (Blue Chapman) have also carved out parts of life for themselves. Despite this, Ruby is trying to find her way – precisely because of the main rule Agatha has placed upon her.

Ruby cannot go into the ocean at all, which runs up on her desire to go to prom and catch the eye of her crush, Connor (Jaboukie Young-White). However, an accidental situation leads Ruby to take a dip in the saltwater – which leads to her finding out that she’s a giant kaiju. With this discovery, Ruby begins to uncover much of her family history her mother was trying to shield her from. There are a lot of good intentions packed within Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken, which might ring similar to 2022’s Turning Red. Growing up as a teenager can be an alienating experience – especially when it feels like a whole part of you is missing while trying to get a handle on your body’s various changes.

That plot point feels like the major center director Kirk DeMicco and writers Pam Brady, Brian C. Brown, and Elliott DiGuiseppi are trying to create a unique experience around. But there are so many facets in how that comes about where the heart of this tale doesn’t take advantage of the premise it’s built. Come to find out, Ruby is in a line of royal lineage of Kraken, headed by her Grandmamah (voiced by Jane Fonda), the Warrior Queen of the Seven Seas. The Kraken’s sworn enemies are the mermaids, and a great war surrounding the control of a mighty trident is one reason for contention.

Keep that in mind as another character, the bubbly and cocky Chelsea (Annie Murphy), arrives at the high school Ruby goes to. It is revealed Chelsea is a mermaid and instantly wants to strike up a friendship with Ruby – trying to bond over their uniqueness. Chalk it up to preying on Ruby’s need to belong, but a plot twist occurs with Teenage Kraken that is telegraphed. Although she’s a teenager, something else told her about the trident that proves confuddling, given the character's choices later.

It’s a shame because much of the voice acting tries to breathe life into these characters. Much of the animation depicting both the city and underwater communities is colorful and strives to give a bit of distinction between counterparts. Much of the emotional effect is blunted by a constant need for these blocks of scenes interlaced with various pop songs. They often feel like they usher you to points A and B – while not adding much to the story.

Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken exhibits elements that can shift this film in a more positive direction. There is this beautiful story of matriarchial expectations, working through them, and forging your own path to free others in following it where things go. But many films have taken this route and given their respective tales and metaphors more time to make for a fuller experience.