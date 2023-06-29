Harrison Ford is dialed in on his ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ sendoff, but something feels missing

As fate would have it, Harrison Ford can’t play his iconic professor and pilfering adventurer character forever – so you might as well give them a show for the road. For over 40 years, the Indiana Jones franchise has provided stories where the audience believed they could go to distant lands, take buried artifacts, keep evil people at bay with a whip, and run away from boulders. It’s something that director James Mangold seems to have kept in mind when comprising the final installment, Indiana Jones And The Dial of Destiny. There are definite moments and setpieces where you feel the nostalgia of past entries radiating off the screen.

No matter how much time has gone, you want to root for Indy to put off one more adventure – it’s like watching the heavyweight champion at the end of his career go for one last run. Does he still have it? The curiosity and inner wish are still there, hoping there’s a glimmer of hope to turn back the clock. Dial of Destiny’s twenty-minute beginning provides a glimpse of this – with some use of de-aging. We see a younger Harrison Ford aboard a train full of Nazis on a dangerous mission as he and archaeologist Basil Shaw (Toby Jones) try to recover a specific artifact – Archimedes’ Antikythera, which is said to have some perceived time-traveling capabilities. It just so happens that a Nazi mathematician, Dr. Jürgen Voller (Mads Mikkelsen), is also after this device and, as you can deduce, has some nefarious ideas in mind for it.

The big CGI-laden action set piece on the runaway locomotive is the film’s way of bringing the audience back to a feeling of “this is who Indiana Jones is.” while serving as a way to construct the lore around the MacGuffin. However, when you switch to present-day 1969, the most interesting parts of Indy’s worldview start to take shape. In the aftermath of the success of the Apollo 11 moon landing, humankind achieved one of the most incredible feats of adventure yet – space.

In the shadow of that is a considerably older Jones – he’s teaching at a small college to students who aren’t too interested and on the verge of retirement. He’s resided in a sizable New York apartment plagued by the tragedies of his recent years – his son Mutt was killed fighting in the Vietnam War. Through that, Marion (Karen Allen) has decided to separate from him. To think, a man who survived so many things can’t have luck break for him in his personal life as it did in his adventures. In the moments of contemplation, Ford exhibits another layer to the character – one that runs up against the frenetic tone of the films that have come before it.

Before long, the loud calls of expedition come knocking in the form of Jones’s goddaughter and Shaw’s actual daughter Helena (Phoebe Waller-Bridge). She’s an intelligent opportunist after the Antikythera for her purposes and monetary gain. This is not to mention that Voller has returned with a new alias working for NASA with thoughts of imparting Nazism on the world stage again. Within Dial of Destiny, there are a lot of conventional templates that you’d expect in an Indiana Jones film. You have the chase sequences, such as horses running through late 1960s New York streets and subways and a colossal car brouhaha in Tangier. Some of the arrangements sometimes feel stacked on top of one another. Excitement does occur, but often, you’ll think that the essence of what these have meant over the years has slipped away.

Then, there are some slight adjustments to the things you’d come to expect. One example is how Dial of Destiny takes on Jones’s fear of snakes in another setting. Helena’s inclusion of herself and the way she goes about things is a flip on the Indiana Jones’ companion character. Her self-assuredness and constant switching of allegiances keeps Indy on the balls of his feet. Waller-Bridge interjects charm into this character instead of the one-liners that work for what Ford is going for. Some particular character motivations at play serve as an oil and water mix. Mikkelsen, as Voller, feels like he should be a more significant presence than he is. In the way his dialogue is structured, and how the camera frames his stoic stare, there are hints that his presence in Dial of Destiny should be more ominous than Voller is presented.

When hitting the exit ramp of the Indiana Jones character, you might be in the middle. Certainty Mangold is devoted to bringing back the instances why you loved this franchise in the first place. John Williams’ score is heroic as ever. Ford brings an assuredness in the final time in the role, providing some catharsis for a man that’s seen it all. Yet, there feels like there’s something that is missing. The film knows what it wants you to experience and relive, but sometimes, there’s no way to recreate past magic.