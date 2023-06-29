How the public is betting The Match VIII celebrity golf match

The Match VIII tees off at 6:30 p.m. ET on Thursday from Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas. The 12-hole charity match will pit Klay Thompson and Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors against Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs. Tune into TNT to watch The Match VIII.

The Match VIII betting splits

Below is a look at the betting splits for The Match 8 among bettors at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Curry and Thompson, the favorites at -245, have 92% of the handle and 74% of the bets. Kelce and Mahomes, who is at +200, have 26% of wagers placed and 8% of dollars wagered. The Chiefs bettors don’t have much financial faith in their guys, while Warriors bettors are putting more money where their mouth is.

Because of the format of the tournament, the outcome heavily depends on the best golfer on each team, so this will effectively be a showdown between Curry and Mahomes. Both golfers have played in The Match before, but neither has won.