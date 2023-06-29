National League starters for 2023 MLB All-Star Game

2023 MLB All-star voting came to a close on Thursday, June 29, and the starters have officially been announced. The game is set for Tuesday, July 11 at 8:00 p.m. ET and will take place at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington, home of the Seattle Mariners. Each roster will have eight position players and a designated hitter in the starting lineup.
Atlanta Braves OF Ronald Acuna Jr. was the top vote getter in the National League with 3,082,600 votes and earned an automatic spot at the Midsummer Classic. Here’s a look at full National League starting lineup for the 2023 All-Star Game.
National League 2023 MLB All-Star Game starters
1B Freddie Freeman - Atlanta Braves
2B Luis Arraez - Miami Marlins
SS Orlando Arcia - Atlanta Braves
3B Nolan Arenado - St. Louis Cardinals
C Sean Murphy - Atlanta Braves
DH J.D. Martinez - Los Angeles Dodgers
OF Ronald Acuna Jr - Atlanta Braves
OF Mookie Betts - Los Angeles Dodgers
OF Corbin Carroll - Arizona Diamondbacks