National League starters for 2023 MLB All-Star Game

2023 MLB All-star voting came to a close on Thursday, June 29, and the starters have officially been announced. The game is set for Tuesday, July 11 at 8:00 p.m. ET and will take place at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington, home of the Seattle Mariners. Each roster will have eight position players and a designated hitter in the starting lineup.

Atlanta Braves OF Ronald Acuna Jr. was the top vote getter in the National League with 3,082,600 votes and earned an automatic spot at the Midsummer Classic. Here’s a look at full National League starting lineup for the 2023 All-Star Game.

National League 2023 MLB All-Star Game starters

1B Freddie Freeman - Atlanta Braves

2B Luis Arraez - Miami Marlins

SS Orlando Arcia - Atlanta Braves

3B Nolan Arenado - St. Louis Cardinals

C Sean Murphy - Atlanta Braves

DH J.D. Martinez - Los Angeles Dodgers

OF Ronald Acuna Jr - Atlanta Braves

OF Mookie Betts - Los Angeles Dodgers

OF Corbin Carroll - Arizona Diamondbacks