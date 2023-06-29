American League starters for 2023 MLB All-Star Game

2023 MLB All-star voting came to a close on Thursday, June 29, and the starters have officially been announced. The game is set for Tuesday, July 11 at 8:00 p.m. ET and will take place at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington, home of the Seattle Mariners. Each roster will have eight position players and a designated hitter in the starting lineup.

Loa Angeles Angels DH/P Shohei Ohtani was the top vote getter in the American League with 2,646,307 votes votes and earned an automatic spot at the Midsummer Classic. Here’s a look at full American League starting lineup for the 2023 All-Star Game.

American League 2023 MLB All-Star Game starters

1B Yandy Diaz - Tampa Bay Rays

2B Marcus Semien - Texas Rangers

SS Corey Seager - Texas Rangers

3B Josh Jung - Texas Rangers

C Jonah Heim - Texas Rangers

DH Shohei Ohtani - Los Angeles Angels

OF Mike Trout - Los Angeles Angels

OF Randy Arozarena - Tampa Bay Rays

OF Aaron Judge - New York Yankees*

*Injured