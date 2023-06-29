Picks, predictions for Padres vs. Pirates on Thursday, June 29

The Pittsburgh Pirates (37-42) will look to complete the sweep of the San Diego Padres (37-43) on Thursday afternoon. Game time is set for 12:35 p.m. ET from PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The Padres are -190 moneyline favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook, making the Pirates +160 underdogs with the over/under set at 8.5.

Padres-Pirates picks: Thursday, June 29

Injury report

Padres

Day to day: LF Preston Tucker (foot), 3B Eguy Rosario (ankle)

Out: RP Reiss Knehr (elbow), SP Yu Darvish (illness), RP Steven Wilson (pectoral), SP Michael Wacha (shoulder), RP Robert Suarez (elbow), RP Tom Cosgrove (hamstring), C Luis Campusano (thumb), RP Drew Pomeranz (elbow)

Pirates

Day to day: RP Jarlin Garcia (biceps)

Out: 3B Ke’Bryan Hayes (back), LF Bryan Reynolds (back), SP Vince Velasquez (elbow), RP Wil Crowe (shoulder), DH Ji-Man Choi (Achilles), RP Jose Hernandez (calf), RP Rob Zastryzny (forearm), RP Colin Holderman (wrist), SS Oneil Cruz (lower leg), SP JT Brubaker (elbow), RP Max Kranick (elbow),

Starting pitchers

Joe Musgrove vs. Luis Ortiz

Joe Musgrove (6-2, 3.88 ERA) has been incredibly effective this month with a 2.10 ERA through five June starts. He’s coming off one of his best performances of the season, allowing one run on six hits and no walks with seven strikeouts over seven innings in a 13-3 victory over the Washington Nationals.

Luis Ortiz (2-3, 3.74 ERA) will play his 14th career game and make his 13th start on Thursday afternoon. He also put together a fantastic display last time out, allowing one run on seven hits and two walks with five strikeouts over eight innings in a 3-1 win over the Miami Marlins.

Over/Under pick

Both starters are coming off spectacular performances, and these are not the best offenses looking to put an end to that. The Padres and Pirates are both outside the top 20 in slugging percentage, and this should be another game for the pitchers.

Pick: Under 8.5

Moneyline pick

Musgrove has been an incredibly reliable starting pitcher in his third season with the Padres. I’ll certainly trust him over a starter with little experience like Ortiz brings. Let’s go with the Padres to pick up a win in the series finale.

Pick: Padres