Picks, predictions for Dodgers vs. Rockies on Thursday, June 29

Yesterday, the Colorado Rockies picked up an unlikely victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers thanks to a big sixth inning. They’ll look to make it two in a row tonight when they send Chase Anderson (0-2, 5.79 ERA) to the mound against rookie Emmet Sheehan (1-0, 1.50 ERA). First pitch is set for 8:40 p.m. ET. The Dodgers are -205 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Rockies are +175 underdogs. The total is set at 12.

Dodgers-Rockies picks: Thursday, June 29

Injury report

Dodgers

Out: SP Julio Urias (left hamstring strain), UTIL Chris Taylor (right knee soreness), RP Shelby Miller (neck pain), SP Noah Syndergaard (blister), RP Tyler Cyr (right shoulder impingement)

Rockies

Out: OF Kris Bryant (left heel bruise), RP Brent Suter (right oblique strain), DH Charlie Blackmon (right hand fracture), RP Nick Mears (left oblique strain)

Starting pitchers

Emmet Sheehan vs. Chase Anderson

After bursting onto the scene with six no-hit innings in his MLB debut on June 16, Sheehan put together a solid second start by giving up two runs in six innings against the Astros over the weekend. Tonight’s start will be his first road start, and he’ll be looking to join John Ely, Hyun Jin Ryu and Kenta Maeda as the only Dodgers pitchers in the last 30 years to last six innings in their first three MLB starts.

To say Anderson’s had a tough month of June would be an understatement. The 35-year-old has made five starts this year, going 0-2 with a 10.13 ERA and 10 home runs allowed. Anderson’s struggled against the Dodgers in his career, as he has a 4.62 ERA in 62 1/3 career innings against them.

Over/Under pick

On Wednesday, we went with the under in this game and got burned. I’m not going to make that mistake against. While Sheehan’s been good at Dodger Stadium, pitching at Coors is a completely different ballgame. That inexperience, and Anderson’s ineffectiveness, have me thinking tonight’s game will be a shootout.

Pick: Over 12

Moneyline pick

I’m going with the Dodgers again. Even with yesterday’s upset, the Dodgers are still the better team, and should have no problem picking up a win.

Pick: Dodgers