Picks, predictions for Brewers vs. Mets on Thursday, June 29

The Milwaukee Brewers take on the New York Mets in the final game of a four-game series on Thursday, June 29. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET from Citi Field. Adrian Houser (2-2, 4.02 ERA) will take the mound for the Brewers, and Max Scherzer (7-2, 3.95 ERA) will pitch for the Mets.

The Mets are -190 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Brewers coming in at +160. The total is set at 8.5.

Brewers-Mets picks: Thursday, June 29

Injury report

Mets

Out: RP Edwin Uceta (ankle/knee)

Brewers

Out: OF Tyrone Taylor (elbow), RP Jake Cousins (elbow), RP Bennett Sousa (shoulder)

Starting pitchers

Adrian Houser vs. Max Scherzer

Houser has come out of the bullpen in his last two appearances, allowing one earned run and recording two strikeouts over five innings. In his latest start, back on June 9, he struggled against Oakland, conceding five earned runs in four innings. However, to start off the month, Houser allowed the Reds just a single earned run in seven innings.

Scherzer had a dip over two starts in mid-June that saw him let up 11 earned runs in nine innings, but he has since bounced back. Over his last two starts, he amassed 14 innings and allowed just three earned runs. Scherzer recorded 16 strikeouts over that time frame and walked two batters.

Over/Under pick

The totals of the first three games have been 3, 9, and 7. Scherzer should be able to keep the Brewers’ score low, but Houser is more of a question mark. How long will he stay in the game? Will he set up the bullpen for success? My gut tells me to go with the under here. The Mets averaged 3.33 runs per game in their last three games, and the Brewers averaged 3.00.

Pick: Under 8.5

Moneyline pick

Scherzer is back in his true form after a mid-month dip, and Houser is no match for the 8-time All-Star. The Mets may be inconsistent, but they can outslug almost anyone on a good day. The Brewers have taken two of the three so far, but with Pete Alonso and Francisco Lindor lining up to bat, I like the Mets to even it out.

Pick: Mets -190