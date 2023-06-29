Picks, predictions for Giants vs. Blue Jays on Thursday, June 29

The New York Giants take on the Toronto Blue Jays in the final game of a three-game series on Thursday, June 29. First pitch is scheduled for 7:07 p.m. ET from Rogers Centre. Keaton Winn (0-0, 3.75 ERA) will take the mound for the Giants, and Chris Bassitt (7-5, 4.32 ERA) will pitch for the Jays.

The Blue Jays are -150 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Giants coming in at +130. The total is set at 9.

Giants-Blue Jays picks: Thursday, June 29

Injury report

Giants

Day to day: RP Tristan Beck (thumb)

Out: RP Luke Jackson (back), CF Mike Yastrzemski (hamstring), LF Mitch Haniger (forearm), RP Scott Alexander (hamstring), SP Alex Cobb (oblique), RP John Brebbia (lat), RF Luis Gonzalez (back), RP Thomas Szapucki (side), LF Heliot Ramos (oblique), C Roberto Perez (shoulder)

Blue Jays

Day to day: RP Zach Pop (hamstring), RP Yimi Garcia (knee), C Alexandro Kirk (hand)

Out: RP Adam Cimber (shoulder), RP Chad Green (elbow), SP Hyun-Jin Ryu (elbow)

Starting pitchers

Keaton Winn vs. Chris Bassitt

Winn has pitched in just three games this season and he has not yet started a game. Over is 12 innings pitched this year, he has allowed five earned runs, including one home run, and recorded nine strikeouts.

Bassitt had an excellent May and a good start to June, but has found himself in a slump over his last few starts. He conceded four runs in five innings to Oakland in his latest outing, and amassed just 6.2 innings in his combined two starts before that, allowing 11 earned runs in that time frame.

Over/Under pick

The Giants haven’t been scoring big this series, though they may be able to take advantage of Bassitt if he remains in this slump. The Giants’ bullpen has also seen a dip in its production as of late, and the Blue Jays have been running up the score in their last few series. Let’s take the over.

Pick: Over 9

Moneyline pick

The Giants and Blue Jays have split the series so far. The Giants are on a roll, having won 13 of their last 16 games. However, their pitching has been something of an issue, and as they send Winn out for his first ever start, I don’t like their chances. Despite Bassitt’s recent struggles, he has performed well at home this season and generally does well against the Giants’ batting lineup. Let’s take the home team to win the series.

Pick: Blue Jays -150