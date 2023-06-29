Picks, predictions for Marlins vs. Red Sox on Thursday, June 29

The Miami Marlins (47-34) will look to extend their winning streak to five games when they take on the Boston Red Sox in the final matchup of a three-game series on Thursday night. The game will get started at 6:10 p.m. ET from Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts.

The Red Sox are -115 moneyline favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook, making the Marlins -105 underdogs with the over/under set at nine.

Marlins-Red Sox picks: Thursday, June 29

Injury report

Marlins

Day to day: SP Johnny Cueto (biceps), SP Daniel Castano (undisclosed)

Out: SP Max Meyer (elbow), RP Matt Barnes (hip), SP Trever Rogers (shoulder), RF Avisail Garcia (back), RP Tommy Nance (shoulder), SP Edward Cabrera (shoulder), RP Anthony Bender (elbow)

Red Sox

Day to day: LF Masataka Yoshida (forearm), RP Joely Rodriguez (shoulder), SP James Paxton (knee)

Out: SS Yu Chang (wrist), RP Richard Bleier (shoulder), SS Pablo Reyes (abdomen), RP John Schreiber (shoulder), C Reese McGuire (oblique), SP Corey Kluber (shoulder), SP Tanner Houck (face), RP Wyatt Mills (elbow), SS Adalberto Mondesi (knee), 2B Trevor Story (elbow), SP Chris Sale (shoulder), RP Zack Kelly (elbow)

Starting pitchers

Jesus Luzardo vs. Brayan Bello

Jesus Luzardo (6-5, 3.77 ERA) will make his 17th start of the season and is coming off his best performance of 2023. Luzardo threw seven shutout innings on two hits and a walk with nine strikeouts in a 3-1 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Brayan Bello (5-4, 3.27 ERA) will make his 13th start of Year 2 in the MLB and is putting together a very strong month. He has a 2.36 ERA through four June starts and gave up one run over 6.2 innings against the Chicago White Sox in his last outing.

Over/Under pick

Both pitchers are throwing the ball really well right now, and there’s a lot to like about the under in this spot. The pitching is the strength in this matchup for both sides, so let’s root against runs being scored.

Pick: Under 9

Moneyline pick

While the pitchers are both performing well, there is a bit of an advantage at the plate. The Red Sox will enter Thursday’s matchup scoring the ninth-most runs per game (4.9), while the Marlins rank 24th in that category (4.1). Let’s go with the team bringing in the better offense.

Pick: Red Sox