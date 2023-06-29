Picks, predictions for Yankees vs. Athletics on Thursday, June 29

The New York Yankees take on the Oakland Athletics in the final game of a three-game series on Thursday, June 29. First pitch is scheduled for 3:37 p.m. ET from the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. Clarke Schmidt (2-6, 4.32 ERA) will take the mound for the Yankees, and Hogan Harris (2-1, 4.91 ERA) will pitch for the A’s in what will likely be a bullpen day.

The Yankees are -190 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Athletics coming in at +160. The total is set at 8.5.

Yankees-Athletics picks: Thursday, June 29

Injury report

Yankees

Out: OF Willie Calhoun (quadriceps), SP Nestor Cortes (shoulder), OF Aaron Judge (toe), RP Ryan Weber (forearm), OF Greg Allen (hip), RP Ian Hamilton (groin), RP Jonathan Loaisiga (elbow), RP Lou Trivino (elbow), SP Carlos Rodon (back), SP Frankie Montas (shoulder), RP Scott Effross (elbow), SP Luis Gil (elbow)

Athletics

Out: OF Ramon Laureano (hand), INF Kevin Smith (back), RP Richard Lovelady (elbow), SP Mason Miller (elbow), RP Zach Jackson (flexor tendon), SP/RP Drew Rucinski (knee), C Manny Pina (wrist), RP Dany Jimenez (shoulder)

Starting pitchers

Clarke Schmidt vs. Hogan Harris

Schmidt has had a good month, consistently lowering his ERA in each consecutive game. In his latest start, he allowed no earned runs to the Rangers in 5.1 innings and recorded three strikeouts. In his two starts before that, he allowed three earned runs in 10 innings pitched. Earlier this season, he conceded two runs in five innings to Oakland.

Harris will likely take on the brunt of the pitching today, though he may not start in what is likely to be a bullpen-heavy game for the A’s. Harris struggled in his latest appearance, letting up four runs in 4.2 innings to the Blue Jays. Before that, he kept the Phillies to two runs over six innings. James Kaprelian (2-6, 6.34 ERA) could also start.

Over/Under pick

The Yankees' offense put up 11 runs yesterday, and if they can keep that momentum coming into today’s game, the over should be a lock. The A’s bullpen is not going to be any particular challenge here — the question is whether Oakland will add any runs of their own. They have scored two runs all series.

Pick: Over 8.5

Moneyline pick

Oakland has one of the worst bullpens in the league this season, so a bullpen game isn’t great news. They also average the lowest runs per game in the entire MLB. Schmidt doesn’t have to be perfect here, but he’s absolutely good enough. The Yankees put up 11 runs yesterday, so they shouldn’t worry about their offensive production.

Pick: Yankees -190