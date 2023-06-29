Top MLB DFS stacks on DraftKings for Thursday, June 29th

Today’s DFS is a little light thanks to today being a travel day for some teams, but there are still five games in today’s featured slate at DraftKings DFS. Here are our favorite team stacks from those five games, which start at 6:07 p.m. ET.

Top MLB DFS stacks: Thursday, June 29

Dodgers vs. Rockies

Mookie Betts ($6,300)

Freddie Freeman ($6,100)

Will Smith ($6,000)

Miguel Rojas ($2,900)

The Dodgers have a very favorable matchup tonight against Rockies starter Chase Anderson, who has an ERA above 10 in the month of June. All four of these batters have had some kind of success against Anderson in their career, with Rojas (.286) serving as a good value option.

The Dodgers are -200 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Rockies are +170 underdogs. The total is set at 12.

Astros vs. Cardinals

Kyle Tucker ($5,000)

Alex Bregman ($4,700)

Jose Altuve ($4,600)

Jeremy Pena ($3,900)

Much like the Dodgers, the Astros get a good matchup in their rubber match, as they’ll be going against Adam Wainwright (3-2, 6.56 ERA), who is coming off his worst start of the year (3 IP, 7 ER). Altuve is the only one of these four hitters who has any experience against Wainwright, but I’m expecting the good vibes from Houston’s 10 run day yesterday to carry over.

The Astros are -125 moneyline favorites, while the Cardinals are +105 underdogs. The total is set at 9.5.

Giants vs. Blue Jays

Thairo Estrada ($5,100)

Joc Pederson ($4,700)

J.D. Davis ($4,000)

LaMonte Wade Jr. ($3,900)

After only tallying one run yesterday, the Giants get a strong bounce-back opportunity against Toronto starter Chris Bassitt, who has allowed at least two runs in each of his last four starts. Additionally, Bassitt’s had six starts where he’s allowed 4+ runs, which should be music to the Giants’ ears.

The Blue Jays are -150 moneyline favorites, while the Giants are +130 underdogs. The total is set at 9.