Picks, predictions for The Match VIII: Curry-Thompson vs. Mahomes-Kelce

The Match VIII tees off from Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas on Thursday, June 29. The celebrity charity event winners won’t take home anything but bragging rights, but the tournament promises plenty of good trash talk between pro athletes giving golf their best shot.

Golden State Warriors PG Steph Curry and SG Klay Thompson will pair off and go up against Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and TE Travis Kelce. The tournament is only 12 holes and will take place in a scramble format.

Mahomes and Curry have played in previous iterations of The Match. Mahomes and Josh Allen lost to Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady in a tight race in The Match VI last summer, and Curry and Peyton Manning fell to Phil Mickelson and Charles Barkley in The Match III, Champions for Change back in 2020.

Thompson and Curry sit at -230 odds to win it, with Mahomes and Kelce the underdogs at +195. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Here’s our pick to win it all.

Who will win The Match VIII?

The format of the scramble essentially makes the game come down to the best player on both teams. If we’re assuming that those two players are Mahomes and Curry, we’re looking at a showdown between the two, and from what we’ve seen before, Curry is the better golfer.

Curry has played in several Korn Ferry tournaments and has made the rounds on the Pro-AM circuit and has multiple top-10 finishes at the American Century Championship. Unless Kelce surprises us all with a hidden golfing talent, I’m going with the favorites here.

Pick: Thompson/Curry