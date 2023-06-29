What is at stake in The Match VIII: Curry-Thompson vs. Mahomes-Kelce?

On Thursday, Klay Thompson and Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors will pair up to take on Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs for The Match VIII. The Match is a made-for-TV celebrity charity golf event that has seen the likes of Tiger Woods, Charles Barkley, Peyton Manning, and Rory McIlroy play at different points throughout its history.

The players won’t make a dime off of the proceeds of the event. The tournament, a 12-hole scramble that will be televised on TNT, is a charitable effort that will raise money for No Kid Hungry. Previous Matches have donated proceeds to other charities, and the Match has reportedly raised $35 million for various causes since 2020.

Other causes have included Hurricane Ian relief efforts, Feeding America, and COVID relief efforts. No Kid Hungry is working to end childhood hunger, and will receive extra donations for a hole-in-one or a close shot on certain challenge holes.

The Match VIII begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on Thursday.