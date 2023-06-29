How to watch The Match 8 via live online stream with Mahomes & Kelce vs. Curry & Thompson

The eighth edition of the match will pit two NBA players against two NFL players. The Golden State Warriors PG Steph Curry and SG Klay Thompson will face off against the Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and TE Travis Kelce. The Match VIII will tee off from Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas on Thursday, June 29.

Mahomes and Curry have each been featured in previous editions of The Match, but neither has won. The charity exhibition, which is played in a 12-hole scramble, will air on TNT. Charles Barkley will lead the commentary, as has become tradition, and you can expect plenty of heckling from both the teams and from Chuck, as well.

Last year, Mahomes competed in The Match alongside Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen going up against then-Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady. Rodgers hit a walk-off birdie on the final hole to seal the victory for his side. That was in The Match VI. The previous Match was between real golfers when Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy took on Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas. The youngsters ended up with the win in that contest.

The Match 8 will be available to stream on Watch TNT and the TNT App.

When and how to stream The Match 8

Date: Thursday, June 29

Start time: 6:00 p.m. ET

Live stream: Watch TNT, TNT App