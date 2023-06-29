Start time for The Match VIII: Stephen Curry-Klay Thompson vs. Patrick Mahomes-Travis Kelce

The Match VIII will pit two non-golf sports against each other in the name of charity and some good old-fashioned heckling. Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs will face Klay Thompson and Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors in an NFL-NBA showdown.

The eighth edition of The Match will air on TNT on Thursday, June 29. The event is set to tee off at 6:30 p.m. ET from the Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas. All proceeds will go to No Kid Hungry in an effort to help end childhood hunger.

Charles Barkley will provide commentary for The Match. Curry and Mahomes have each participated in The Match before, but neither has won. The event will take place in a 12-hole scramble format.

The last time non-golfers competed in The Match was during The Match VI, when Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady defeated Mahomes and Josh Allen. The seventh edition of The Match took place this past winter between Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy vs. Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth.

When and how to watch The Match VIII

Date: Thursday, June 29

Start time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: Watch TNT, TNT App