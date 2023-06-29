Weather forecast for The Match VIII with Mahomes-Kelce vs. Curry-Thompson

Kansas City Chiefs superstar TE Travis Kelce and QB Patrick Mahomes take on Golden State Warriors All-Star PG Steph Curry and SG Klay Thompson in The Match VIII, a made-for-TV charity golf event that pits golfers and non-golfing athletes against each other. This is the eighth edition of The Match, and just the second to involve zero pro golfers as the two Golden State Warriors face the two Kansas City Chiefs.

The weather in Las Vegas will be burning hot for the NBA-NFL showdown. The tournament tees off at 6:30 p.m. ET, making it 3:30 p.m. in Sin City. The desert sun will be pressing down, with the high on the forecast over 100°.

The tournament will take place at the Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas in a 12-hole scramble format. The Match VIII will air on Thursday, June 29 on TNT.

Thursday, June 29 forecast in Las Vegas

Hi 102°, Low 78°: Sunny, 0% chance of precipitation, 6 MPH winds