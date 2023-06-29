Breaking down course, order, holes for The Match VIII: Curry-Thompson vs. Mahomes-Kelce

The Match VIII will see an NBA vs. NFL showdown at Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas. Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs take on Steph Curry and Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors in this charity match. The event is a 12-hole scramble in a match play format.

Wynn is a beautiful oasis right off the Las Vegas Strip, with plenty more undulation and foliage than you would expect for a track built on top of a piece of flat, dry dirt. And while it can be a test for those coming to Sin City on vacation, for the best players in the world it might as well be an old Pub Linx muni. Expect plenty of birdies, as par won’t be a score to win most of these holes.

Order & yardage of holes

16th: Par 4, 486 yards

3rd: Par 5, 515 yards

12th: Par 3, 209 yards

13th: Par 5, 520 yards

11th: Par 5, 591 yards

5th: Par 3, 147 yards

14th: Par 4, 442 yards

9th: Par 4, 464 yards

7th: Par 3, 157 yards

8th: Par 5, 536 yards

18th: Par 3, 249 yards

17th: Par 4, 395 yards

Format

This is a match play event, so each hole is a separate entity from all previous ones. The player with the low score on each hole is the winner, and if both players are tied, the hole is “halved.”

If a player attains the required score before all holes are needed, they are declared the winner and the match is over. That’s how you’ll see a golfer win with a score of say “3 & 2,” which means the winning player has a three hole lead, and since there were only two holes left to play, the match was declared over before the final two holes were played.

The tournament is played in a scramble format, which means that both players on a team tee off. They then both play their next ball from wherever the better shot landed, and continue to do that until one holes out.