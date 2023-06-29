How to watch Haiti vs. Mexico in 2023 Gold Cup on TV and live stream

Mexico will take on Haiti in their second match of the CONCACAF Gold Cup. Both teams logged wins in their opening contests and will battle it out for the top spot in Group B. Kickoff is set for 10 p.m. ET from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. You can catch all the action on FS1 or via livestream on the FOX Sports app or fuboTV.

Haiti vs. Mexico

Date: Thursday, June 29

Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FS1

Livestream: FOX Sports app, fuboTV

Haiti won their first match in a thriller against Qatar that saw the match winner come in the dying moments of the match. Frantzdy Pierrot put one in the back of the net in the seventh minute of stoppage time to secure the win for the Haitians as they completed the upset over Qatar. They currently sit in second place in the group, tied on points with Mexico but behind in the goal differential tiebreaker.

The Mexicans are favored to win this match especially after logging a 4-0 rout over Honduras in their opening match. Luis Romo scored in the first minute of play and added another in the 23rd minute, while Orbelin Pineda and Luis Chavez both scored in the second half to complete the victory. It was a dream start for El Tri, who are looking to win their first CONCACAF hardware since their 2019 Gold Cup title.