Haiti vs. Mexico: Picks, predictions, how to watch Gold Cup group stage match

Mexico will take on Haiti in their second match of the Gold Cup group stage after both teams kicked off their campaign with a win. Kickoff is set for 10 p.m. ET on Thursday from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. You can catch all the action on FS1 or via livestream on the FOX Sports app or fuboTV.

Let’s take a closer look at Thursday’s match, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Haiti vs. Mexico

Date: Thursday, June 29

Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: FOX Sports app, fuboTV

Odds, picks & predictions

Haiti: +900

Draw: +500

Mexico: -340

Moneyline pick: Mexico -340

Haiti opened up their group stage with a 2-1 win over Qatar courtesy of goals from Duckens Nazon and a match winner in the seventh minute of stoppage time from Frantzdy Pierrot. Haiti will come in as the heavy underdogs against an El Tri side that hasn’t found much success in recent tournaments.

However, Mexico dominated their opening match against Honduras with a 4-0 win thanks to a brace from Luis Romo, followed by goals from Orbelin Pineda and Luis Chavez. It was a certified rout as El Tri outshot the opposition 17-6 overall (6-1 on target). Mexico top the group as their goal differential is higher than Haiti, who are level with the Mexicans on three points in Group B.

This will be just the second meeting between these two sides since 2009, with the most recent match coming in Gold Cup play back in 2019 that ended up in a 1-0 victory for Mexico.

Given how well El Tri started their Gold Cup campaign against Honduras, I’d expect them to carry that momentum into the second match and get a win over Haiti as well.