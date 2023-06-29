The Match VIII format: How many holes for Mahomes-Kelce vs. Curry-Thompson?

The Match, a celebrity charity golf event that has seen the likes of Charles Barkley, Peyton Manning, and Tiger Woods take the course, will host its eighth edition on Thursday from the Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas, NV.

The Match VIII will feature Golden State Warriors stars Klay Thompson and Steph Curry going up against Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and TE Travis Kelce. The Match will start at 6:30 p.m. ET and will air on TNT and TruTV.

The Match VIII: Order of holes

Yardage of holes to be played

16th: Par 4, 486 yards

3rd: Par 5, 515 yards

12th: Par 3, 209 yards

13th: Par 5, 520 yards

11th: Par 5, 591 yards

5th: Par 3, 147 yards

14th: Par 4, 442 yards

9th: Par 4, 464 yards

7th: Par 3, 157 yards

8th: Par 5, 536 yards

18th: Par 3, 249 yards

17th: Par 4, 395 yards

Format

The Match will be played in scramble format, which means that all four players will tee off. Team members will then each play from the team’s best lie after the first shot, and will do the same after the second shot, and so forth until one holes out.

At the end of each hole, the lowest score between two team members will count as their score for that hole. If Steph Curry birdies and Klay Thompson makes par, for example, they would take Curry’s birdie as their score.

Each hole counts as one point, so the team with the lowest score on each hole wins that hole. If the two teams’ lowest scores are the same, each team gets half a point.