Odds to win The Match: Patrick Mahomes-Travis Kelce vs. Steph Curry-Klay Thompson

The Match VIII will tee off from Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas, NV on Thursday, June 29. The match will air on TNT, truTV & HLN at 6:30 p.m. ET. It takes place in the form of a 12-hole scramble, and will see Klay Thompson and Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors go up against Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs. The proceeds from the event will go to the charitable organization No Kids Hungry.

Curry and Thompson are the heavy favorites to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. Mahomes and Curry have each played in The Match before, though neither have won with their previous pairings. As has become tradition, Charles Barkley will return to commentate for the eighth edition of The Match.

Here’s a look at the opening odds from DraftKings Sportsbook for Pat Mahomes-Travis Kelce vs. Steph Curry-Klay Thompson on June 29 at Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas.

The Match VIII: Odds to win

Stephen Curry-Klay Thompson: -230

Patrick Mahomes-Travis Kelce: -195