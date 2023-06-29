Full list of tee times for Round 2 of Rocket Mortgage Classic

The 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic continues into the second round on Friday, June 30 at the Detroit Golf Club. After the golfers finish 36 holes at the end of Friday, there will be a cut heading into the weekend play. Storms and showers are forecasted to roll through the Detroit area on Friday, which could affect tee times.

The field includes Tony Finau, Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler, and Collin Morikawa. Finau, who won the Rocket Mortgage Classic in 2022, opens as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook at +1200.

The tournament gets underway on Friday with tee times starting at 6:45 a.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action on both Thursday and Friday from 3 p.m.-6 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel.

PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player.

Friday Featured Groups:

7:29 a.m. ET: Max Homa, Taylor Moore, Brian Harman

7:40 a.m. ET: Justin Thomas, Hideki Matsuyama, Sungjae Im

12:43 p.m. ET: Webb Simpson, Chris Kirk, Nick Hardy

12:54 p.m. ET: Keegan Bradley, Tom Kim, Collin Morikawa

1:05 p.m. ET: Tony Finau, Joel Dahmen, Rickie Fowler

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 2 of the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic on Friday.