Full list of tee times for Round 2 of Rocket Mortgage Classic

The 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic continues into the second round on Friday, June 30 at the Detroit Golf Club. After the golfers finish 36 holes at the end of Friday, there will be a cut heading into the weekend play. Storms and showers are forecasted to roll through the Detroit area on Friday, which could affect tee times.
The field includes Tony Finau, Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler, and Collin Morikawa. Finau, who won the Rocket Mortgage Classic in 2022, opens as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook at +1200.
The tournament gets underway on Friday with tee times starting at 6:45 a.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action on both Thursday and Friday from 3 p.m.-6 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel.
PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player.
Friday Featured Groups:
7:29 a.m. ET: Max Homa, Taylor Moore, Brian Harman
7:40 a.m. ET: Justin Thomas, Hideki Matsuyama, Sungjae Im
12:43 p.m. ET: Webb Simpson, Chris Kirk, Nick Hardy
12:54 p.m. ET: Keegan Bradley, Tom Kim, Collin Morikawa
1:05 p.m. ET: Tony Finau, Joel Dahmen, Rickie Fowler
Below is a full list of tee times for Round 2 of the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic on Friday.
2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic Round 2 Tee Times
|Time (ET)
|Tee
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Golfer 3
|Time (ET)
|Tee
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Golfer 3
|6:45 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Austin Eckroat
|Dylan Wu
|Kevin Yu
|6:45 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Vince Whaley
|Carson Young
|Max McGreevy
|6:56 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Harry Higgs
|Justin Suh
|Harrison Endycott
|6:56 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Ben Martin
|Lee Hodges
|Andrew Novak
|7:07 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Satoshi Kodaira
|David Lingmerth
|Hank Lebioda
|7:07 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Austin Cook
|Adam Schenk
|Doc Redman
|7:18 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Martin Laird
|Andrew Landry
|Scott Stallings
|7:18 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Sepp Straka
|Cam Davis
|Adam Hadwin
|7:29 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Matt Wallace
|Chez Reavie
|Brendon Todd
|7:29 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Taylor Moore
|Max Homa
|Brian Harman
|7:40 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Adam Svensson
|Garrick Higgo
|Troy Merritt
|7:40 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Justin Thomas
|Hideki Matsuyama
|Sungjae Im
|7:51 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Cody Gribble
|Matt NeSmith
|Will Gordon
|7:51 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Tom Hoge
|Erik van Rooyen
|Zach Johnson
|8:02 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Jonathan Byrd
|Alex Smalley
|Greyson Sigg
|8:02 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Ryan Moore
|Jimmy Walker
|Peter Malnati
|8:13 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Ryan Palmer
|Patton Kizzire
|Henrik Norlander
|8:13 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Mark Hubbard
|Kramer Hickok
|Ben Taylor
|8:24 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Brice Garnett
|Beau Hossler
|S.H. Kim
|8:24 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Chesson Hadley
|Ben Griffin
|Justin Lower
|8:35 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Jason Dufner
|Cameron Percy
|MJ Daffue
|8:35 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Ryan Armour
|Zac Blair
|Thomas Detry
|8:46 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Scott Harrington
|Augusto Núñez
|Brett Stegmaier
|8:46 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Matti Schmid
|Brandon Matthews
|Gordon Sargent
|8:57 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Michael Gligic
|Tano Goya
|Chase Johnson
|8:57 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Kevin Roy
|Ryan Gerard
|Kyle Martin
|12:10 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Kevin Tway
|Sam Stevens
|Kyle Reifers
|12:10 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Martin Trainer
|James Hahn
|Doug Ghim
|12:21 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Brian Stuard
|Aaron Rai
|David Lipsky
|12:21 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Alex Noren
|Sam Ryder
|Paul Haley II
|12:32 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Russell Knox
|Byeong Hun An
|Harry Hall
|12:32 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Robby Shelton
|Matthias Schwab
|Vincent Norrman
|12:43 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Nick Hardy
|Chris Kirk
|Webb Simpson
|12:43 PM
|Tee No. 10
|J.J. Spaun
|Cameron Champ
|Tyler Duncan
|12:54 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Keegan Bradley
|Tom Kim
|Collin Morikawa
|12:54 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Chad Ramey
|Robert Streb
|Brandt Snedeker
|1:05 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Tony Finau
|Joel Dahmen
|Rickie Fowler
|1:05 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Nico Echavarria
|Trey Mullinax
|Lanto Griffin
|1:16 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Davis Riley
|Ryan Brehm
|Lucas Glover
|1:16 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Luke List
|Richy Werenski
|Adam Long
|1:27 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Nate Lashley
|Stephan Jaeger
|Austin Smotherman
|1:27 PM
|Tee No. 10
|C.T. Pan
|Chad Collins
|Callum Tarren
|1:38 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Danny Willett
|Luke Donald
|Ludvig Aberg
|1:38 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Scott Piercy
|Sean O'Hair
|Taylor Pendrith
|1:49 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|Joseph Bramlett
|Davis Thompson
|1:49 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Dylan Frittelli
|Aaron Baddeley
|Brandon Wu
|2:00 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Charley Hoffman
|Kelly Kraft
|Tyson Alexander
|2:00 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Kyle Stanley
|Nick Watney
|Zecheng Dou
|2:11 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Trevor Werbylo
|Kyle Westmoreland
|Sam Bennett
|2:11 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Carl Yuan
|Peter Kuest
|Aldrich Potgieter
|2:22 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Brent Grant
|Akshay Bhatia
|Ross Steelman
|2:22 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Trevor Cone
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|Andy Spencer