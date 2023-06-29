How to watch the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic via live online stream

The 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic tees off from Detroit Golf Club this week as the PGA TOUR heads into July. Last year’s winner, Tony Finau, returns to the field as the favorite to win. He is installed at +1200 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Rickie Fowler, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, and Max Homa also join the field in Motor City.

To watch the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic on CBS or the Golf Channel, you’ll need a cable log-in with access to watch. With valid credentials, you can check out CBS coverage on Paramount+ or use one of their apps available for mobile devices on Roku, Amazon Fire TV and more. To watch coverage on the Golf Channel with a valid credential, you can watch on their website or mobile apps, available for iOS and Google Play..

Live stream options for the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic are through PGA TOUR Live, which has four different streams available through ESPN+. With a subscription, you’ll be able to stream their coverage on the web at WatchESPN and on the ESPN app, available for mobile devices, game consoles and more. You can subscribe to ESPN+ for $6.99 per month or save some money with an annual subscription for $69.99. They also have a bundle, which includes access to Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN+ for $13.99 per month.

On PGA TOUR Live, here are the featured groups for Thursday and Friday.

Thursday Featured Groups:

7:18 a.m. ET: Webb Simpson, Chris Kirk, Nick Hardy

7:29 a.m. ET: Keegan Bradley, Tom Kim, Collin Morikawa

7:40 a.m. ET: Tony Finau, Joel Dahmen, Rickie Fowler

12:54 p.m. ET: Max Homa, Taylor Moore, Brian Harman

1:05 p.m. ET: Justin Thomas, Hideki Matsuyama, Sungjae Im

Friday Featured Groups:

7:29 a.m. ET: Max Homa, Taylor Moore, Brian Harman

7:40 a.m. ET: Justin Thomas, Hideki Matsuyama, Sungjae Im

12:43 p.m. ET: Webb Simpson, Chris Kirk, Nick Hardy

12:54 p.m. ET: Keegan Bradley, Tom Kim, Collin Morikawa

1:05 p.m. ET: Tony Finau, Joel Dahmen, Rickie Fowler

Coverage schedule, Round 1 and Round 2

3 p.m.-6 p.m. ET

7:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m. ET

Coverage schedule, Round 3

3 p.m.-6 p.m. ET

1 p.m.-3 p.m. ET

7:30 a.m.-6:00 p.m. ET

Coverage schedule, Final round

3 p.m.-6 p.m. ET

1 p.m.-3 p.m. ET

7:30 a.m.-6:00 p.m. ET