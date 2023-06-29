WNBA picks and predictions for Thursday, June 29

Today marks the most anticipated date on the WNBA’s regular season schedule as we will see the New York Liberty visit the defending champion Las Vegas Aces at 10 p.m. ET. The night’s action will also feature the Indiana Fever visiting the Phoenix Mercury and the Minnesota Lynx visiting the Seattle Storm, both games also tipping off at 10 p.m. ET

Here are the odds and spreads for today’s WNBA action, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

New York Liberty at Las Vegas Aces, 10 p.m. ET

Spread: Aces -6.5

Total: 174.5

Moneyline: Aces -295, Liberty +245

The pick: Aces -6.5

After months of anticipation, we will finally see these two ”superteams” clash in the regular season. They’re both favored to meet each other in the WNBA Finals and they’re well on pace to fulfilling that considering they enter tonight’s matchup with the two highest winning percentages in the league.

The margins are thin between these two powerhouses as they rank at or near the top of the league in most statistical categories. The one stark difference however is average margin of victory. While the Liberty are beating teams by a sizable eight points per game, the Aces are absolutely shelling opponents by an average of 15.3 ppg. While I expect this to be a lively, competitive matchup this evening, I anticipate Vegas to create just enough of a margin at the end to cover as the home favorite.

Indiana Fever at Phoenix Mercury, 10 p.m. ET

Spread: Fever -2.5

Total: 161.5

Moneyline: Fever -140, Mercury +120

The pick: Fever -2.5

Phoenix’s season is already spiraling as it enters tonight’s contest with the worst record in the league at 2-11. The Mercury are currently on a six-game losing streak where every single loss during that span have come by at least 14 points. They own the worst record against the spread at 3-10 and that’s a sharp contrast to Fever, who owns the league’s best record against the spread at 8-4-2. Outside of its recent losses to Vegas, Indiana has been highly competitive for the last month and No. 1 overall pick Aliyah Boston has practically already locked up this season’s Rookie of the Year award. Take the Fever to cover big here.

Minnesota Lynx at Seattle Storm, 10 p.m. ET

Spread: Storm -2.5

Total: 162.5

Moneyline: Storm -145, Lynx +125

The pick: Lynx ML

This is the second of back-to-back games between these two teams this week with Minnesota triumphing in a 104-93 affair on Tuesday. These are two teams that a quickly going into opposite directions with the Lynx winning four of their last six and the Storm losing four of their last six. Even contributors like Jessica Shepard (illness) and Tiffany Mitchell (wrist) still sidelined, I trust Minnesota to get the job done on the road this evening.