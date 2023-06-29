WNBA schedule, TV channels, start times for Thursday, June 29

Today marks the most anticipated date on the WNBA’s regular season schedule as we will see the New York Liberty visit the defending champion Las Vegas Aces at 10 p.m. ET on Prime Video. This will be the first battle between these two “superteams” during the regular season, as both squads assembled star studded rosters during the offseason. They are both currently the favorites top two favorites to win WNBA Finals at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The other two matchups of the evening will also tip off at 10 p.m. ET. The Indiana Fever will battle the Phoenix Mercury on NBA TV while the Minnesota Lynx will visit the Seattle Storm on CBS Sports Network.

WNBA schedule: Thursday, June 29

New York Liberty vs. Las Vegas Aces

Start time: 10 p.m. ET

TV channel: Prime Video

Live stream: Prime Video

Point spread: Aces -6.5

Indiana Fever vs. Phoenix Storm

Start time: 10 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBA TV

Live stream: NBA TV Live

Point spread: Fever -2.5

Minnesota Lynx vs. Seattle Storm

Start time: 10 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS Sports Network

Live stream: CBSSN/Paramount+

Point spread: Storm -2.5