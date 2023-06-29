How to watch the 2023 Tour de France race live in person

There are few spectacles in sports quite like the Tour de France. This three-week race will see participants cover 2,115 miles between Saturday, July 1 and July 23. Not only are the roads narrow and winding, there are expected to be between 160-176 participants at the start of the race.

The wild thing is that there aren’t tickets for the spectacle. All fans must do to watch the Tour de France in person is show up. There will be crowds, so it is advised to get there early to claim your spot. Tickets aren’t required, nor is there a way to purchase them. It is first come, first serve for spots along the course with the only restrictions that you obviously can't block the course, and there is some separation around the starting and finishing areas for rider safety.

The 2023 Tour de France will have select stages aired on NBC and the USA Network. Coverage can be live-streamed on Peacock, which will include a pre-stage show each day of the race. Other live-streaming options include NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.