Andre Drummond accepts $3.36 million option, could seek trade from Bulls

Andre Drummond has opted into his $3.36 million contract for the 2023-24 season with the Chicago Bulls, according to Adrian Wojnarowski. There’s a possibility he could seek a trade in the summer after opting in given his desire to play for a contender, but otherwise he’ll be the backup big man for the Bulls behind Nikola Vucevic.

Andre Drummond has exercised his $3.36M option to return to the Chicago Bulls, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 29, 2023

Drummond spent the entire 2022-23 season with the Chicago Bulls in his lone year with the franchise, and he played 67 games with zero starts. He had a career low in minutes per game by a fairly significant margin at 12.7 throughout the regular season. Drummond also finished with career lows in points (6.0), rebounds (6.6), steals (0.7) and blocks (0.4) per game. He shot 60.6% from the floor.

After spending his first seven full seasons with the Detroit Pistons, Drummond played for seven teams since the start of the 2019-20 season.