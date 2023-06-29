Jordan Clarkson accepts $14.2 million player option for 2023-24 season to remain with Jazz

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson has opted into his $14.2 million player option for the 2023-24 season, which means he’ll remain with the Jazz to start the season. Clarkson has been a productive player in various roles for Utah and will be betting on himself on an expiring deal. This does open him up to trade conversations if Utah’s rebuild isn’t progressing, but it seems like Clarkson is content in his current situation.

According to multiple reports, Utah Jazz guards Jordan Clarkson and Talen Horton-Tucker have opted in to the final season of their contracts, while forward Kelly Olynyk’s deal was fully guaranteed by the team. https://t.co/FQVIxCTxXj — Eric Walden (@tribjazz) June 29, 2023

Clarkson, entering his 12th year in the league, is fresh off a season with the Utah Jazz in which he averaged a career-high 20.9 points per game and a career-tying 4.0 rebounds per game. He has been with the Jazz since 2019 and was a key piece in the Utah rebuilding process. The guard dealt with a finger sprain that kept him out of double-digit games in the 2022-23 season, but the injury should not affect his ability to start immediately and make an automatic impact in the upcoming season.