Wimbledon draw 2023: Date, time, how to live stream, what women’s bracket will look like

The women’s draw for Wimbledon will take place on Friday, June 30 at 5:00 a.m. ET from the All England Club. Last year’s Wimbledon champion, Elena Rybakina, will return to the grass and attempt to defend her title.

The tournament itself will get underway on Monday, July 3, and will run until the women’s title game on Saturday, July 15. The top 32 players will be seeded, and the bracket is set up so that the top-seeded players will likely not face each other until later rounds. The first round of the women’s bracket will include 128 players, and the tournament will proceed in a single-elimination format.

To live stream the draw itself, you can tune into Wimbledon.com and the Wimbledon YouTube Channel. Iga Świątek will be the No. 1 seed on the women’s side, followed by Aryna Sabalenka, Elena Rybakina, Jessica Pegula, and Caroline Garcia to round out the top five.

Świątek opens as an early favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook at +360 after winning the French Open in June. Rybakina follows at +425. Coco Gauff has the best odds among American women at +2000.