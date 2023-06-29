Wimbledon draw 2023: Date, time, how to live stream, what men’s bracket will look like

The men’s draw for Wimbledon will take place on Friday, June 30 at 5:00 a.m. ET from the All England Club. Last year’s Wimbledon champion, Novak Djokovic, will return and attempt to defend his title after winning the French Open in early June. Djokovic has now won four Wimbledon singles titles in a row.

The tournament itself will get underway on Monday, July 3, and will run until the men’s title game on Sunday, July 16. The top 32 players will be seeded, and the bracket is set up so that the top-seeded players will likely not face each other until later rounds. The first round of the men’s bracket will include 128 players, and the tournament will proceed in a single-elimination format.

To live stream the draw itself, you can tune into Wimbledon.com and the Wimbledon YouTube Channel. Carlos Alcaraz is the top seed for the tournament. He’s followed by Djokovic, Daniil Medvedev, Casper Ruud, and Stefanos Tsitsipas in the top five. Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe are the top seeded Americans at No. 9 and No. 10.

Djokovic is an early favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at -140. Alcaraz follows at +350 and Fritz has the best odds among Americans at +2800.