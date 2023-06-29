 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Wimbledon draw results: Top 32 women’s seeds

Wimbledon starts on Tuesday, July 3. We break down the top 32 women’s seeds and their odds of winning the tournament.

By Grace McDermott
Day Thirteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022 Photo by Simon Bruty/Anychance/Getty Images

The Wimbledon women’s singles tournament begins on Monday, July 3, and a draw for the 128 spots for the first round will take place on Friday, June 29. However, we already have the top 32 seeds available to take a look at.

As expected, World No. 1 and recent French Open champion Iga Świątek is the top seed. Aryna Sabalenka follows at No. 2, with last year’s Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina coming in at No. 3. Jessica Pegula and Carolina Garcia round out the top five, followed by Ons Jabeur and Coco Gauff.

Świątek has not yet won Wimbledon and has never made it past the fourth round of the tournament. Nevertheless, she is the favorite to win at +380, followed by Rybakina at +425. Świątek is coming off a win at the French Open, which was the fourth Grand Slam win of her career.

Here is the full list of opening odds for the top 32 seeds. Odds to win below come courtesy DraftKings Sportsbook.

2023 Wimbledon top 32 women’s seeds + odds

Seed Name Odds
1 Iga Świątek +380
2 Aryna Sabalenka +500
3 Elena Rybakina +425
4 Jessica Pegula +3500
5 Caroline Garcia +3500
6 Ons Jabeur +1400
7 Coco Gauff +2800
8 Maria Sakkari +5000
9 Petra Kvitová +1300
10 Barbora Krejčíková +2000
11 Daria Kasatkina +10000
12 Veronika Kudermetova +4000
13 Beatriz Haddad Maia +2800
14 Belinda Bencic +5000
15 Liudmila Samsonova +5000
16 Karolína Muchová +1400
17 Jeļena Ostapenko +2500
18 Karolína Plíšková +8000
19 Victoria Azarenka +15000
20 Donna Vekić +2800
21 Ekaterina Alexandrova +4000
22 Anastasia Potapova +13000
23 Magda Linette +20000
24 Zheng Qinwen N/A
25 Madison Keys +8000
26 Anhelina Kalinina +13000
27 Bernarda Pera +30000
28 Elise Mertens +18000
29 Irina-Camelia Begu N/A
30 Petra Martić +10000
31 Mayar Sherif N/A
32 Marie Bouzkova +20000

