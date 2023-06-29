Wimbledon draw results: Top 32 women’s seeds

The Wimbledon women’s singles tournament begins on Monday, July 3, and a draw for the 128 spots for the first round will take place on Friday, June 29. However, we already have the top 32 seeds available to take a look at.

As expected, World No. 1 and recent French Open champion Iga Świątek is the top seed. Aryna Sabalenka follows at No. 2, with last year’s Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina coming in at No. 3. Jessica Pegula and Carolina Garcia round out the top five, followed by Ons Jabeur and Coco Gauff.

Świątek has not yet won Wimbledon and has never made it past the fourth round of the tournament. Nevertheless, she is the favorite to win at +380, followed by Rybakina at +425. Świątek is coming off a win at the French Open, which was the fourth Grand Slam win of her career.

Here is the full list of opening odds for the top 32 seeds. Odds to win below come courtesy DraftKings Sportsbook.