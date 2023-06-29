Wimbledon draw results: Top 32 men’s seeds for the 2023 tournament

The Wimbledon men’s singles tournament begins on Monday, July 3, and a draw for the 128 spots for the first round will take place on Friday, June 29. However, we already have the top 32 seeds available to take a look at.

Carlos Alcaraz takes the top seed, followed by Novak Djokovic at No. 2. Djokovic has won at Wimbledon seven times, including the last four tournaments in a row. Daniil Medvedev, Casper Ruud, and Stefanos Tsitsipas round out the top five.

Despite Alcaraz taking the top seed, Djokovic is a heavy favorite to win for the fifth year in a row. He is installed at -140 to win, with Alcaraz following at +350 before the odds make a massive jump to Medvedev at +1600. Djokovic has already won the Australian Open and the French Open, putting him halfway to the calendar-year Grand Slam.

Here is the full list of opening odds for the top 32 men’s singles seeds. Odds to win below come courtesy DraftKings Sportsbook.