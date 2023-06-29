Wimbledon draw results: Top 32 men’s seeds for the 2023 tournament

The Wimbledon men’s singles tournament begins on Monday, July 3, and a draw for the 128 spots for the first round will take place on Friday, June 29. However, we already have the top 32 seeds available to take a look at.
Carlos Alcaraz takes the top seed, followed by Novak Djokovic at No. 2. Djokovic has won at Wimbledon seven times, including the last four tournaments in a row. Daniil Medvedev, Casper Ruud, and Stefanos Tsitsipas round out the top five.
Despite Alcaraz taking the top seed, Djokovic is a heavy favorite to win for the fifth year in a row. He is installed at -140 to win, with Alcaraz following at +350 before the odds make a massive jump to Medvedev at +1600. Djokovic has already won the Australian Open and the French Open, putting him halfway to the calendar-year Grand Slam.
Here is the full list of opening odds for the top 32 men’s singles seeds. Odds to win below come courtesy DraftKings Sportsbook.
2023 Wimbledon top 32 men’s seeds + odds
|Seed
|Name
|Odds
|Seed
|Name
|Odds
|1
|Carlos Alcaraz
|+350
|2
|Novak Djokovic
|−140
|3
|Daniil Medvedev
|+1600
|4
|Casper Ruud
|+8000
|5
|Stefanos Tsitsipas
|+4000
|6
|Holger Rume
|+3500
|7
|Andrey Rublev
|+6500
|8
|Jannik Sinner
|+1800
|9
|Taylor Fritz
|+2800
|10
|Frances Tiafoe
|+6500
|11
|Félix Auger-Aliassime
|+6500
|12
|Cameron Norrie
|+10000
|13
|Borna Ćorić
|+13000
|14
|Lorenzo Musetti
|+30000
|15
|Alex de Minaur
|+5000
|16
|Tommy Paul
|+15000
|17
|Hubert Hurkacvz
|+6500
|18
|Francisco Cerúndolo
|N/A
|19
|Alexander Zverev
|+2500
|20
|Jan-Lennard Struff
|+15000
|21
|Roberto Bautista Agut
|+15000
|22
|Grigor Dimitrov
|+13000
|23
|Sebastian Korda
|+3500
|24
|Alexander Bublik
|+10000
|25
|Yoshihito Nishioka
|N/A
|26
|Nicolás Jarry
|+15000
|27
|Denis Shapovalov
|+10000
|28
|Dan Evans
|N/A
|29
|Tallon Griekspoor
|N/A
|30
|Tomás Martín Etcheverry
|N/A
|31
|Nick Kyrgios
|+3500
|32
|Alejandro Davidovich Fokina
|N/A
