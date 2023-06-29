 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Wimbledon draw results: Top 32 men’s seeds for the 2023 tournament

Wimbledon starts on Monday, July 3. We break down the top 32 men’s seeds and their odds of winning the tournament.

By Grace McDermott
Previews: The Championships - Wimbledon 2023 Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

The Wimbledon men’s singles tournament begins on Monday, July 3, and a draw for the 128 spots for the first round will take place on Friday, June 29. However, we already have the top 32 seeds available to take a look at.

Carlos Alcaraz takes the top seed, followed by Novak Djokovic at No. 2. Djokovic has won at Wimbledon seven times, including the last four tournaments in a row. Daniil Medvedev, Casper Ruud, and Stefanos Tsitsipas round out the top five.

Despite Alcaraz taking the top seed, Djokovic is a heavy favorite to win for the fifth year in a row. He is installed at -140 to win, with Alcaraz following at +350 before the odds make a massive jump to Medvedev at +1600. Djokovic has already won the Australian Open and the French Open, putting him halfway to the calendar-year Grand Slam.

Here is the full list of opening odds for the top 32 men’s singles seeds. Odds to win below come courtesy DraftKings Sportsbook.

2023 Wimbledon top 32 men’s seeds + odds

Seed Name Odds
1 Carlos Alcaraz +350
2 Novak Djokovic −140
3 Daniil Medvedev +1600
4 Casper Ruud +8000
5 Stefanos Tsitsipas +4000
6 Holger Rume +3500
7 Andrey Rublev +6500
8 Jannik Sinner +1800
9 Taylor Fritz +2800
10 Frances Tiafoe +6500
11 Félix Auger-Aliassime +6500
12 Cameron Norrie +10000
13 Borna Ćorić +13000
14 Lorenzo Musetti +30000
15 Alex de Minaur +5000
16 Tommy Paul +15000
17 Hubert Hurkacvz +6500
18 Francisco Cerúndolo N/A
19 Alexander Zverev +2500
20 Jan-Lennard Struff +15000
21 Roberto Bautista Agut +15000
22 Grigor Dimitrov +13000
23 Sebastian Korda +3500
24 Alexander Bublik +10000
25 Yoshihito Nishioka N/A
26 Nicolás Jarry +15000
27 Denis Shapovalov +10000
28 Dan Evans N/A
29 Tallon Griekspoor N/A
30 Tomás Martín Etcheverry N/A
31 Nick Kyrgios +3500
32 Alejandro Davidovich Fokina N/A
