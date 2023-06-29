 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Harrison Barnes signs three-year, $54 million extension with Kings to avoid free agency

Barnes will return to Sacramento.

2023 NBA Playoffs - Golden State Warriors v Sacramento Kings
Harrison Barnes of the Sacramento Kings warms up during Round One Game Seven of the 2023 NBA Playoffs on April 30, 2023 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California.
Harrison Barnes has signed a three-year, $54 million extension with the Sacramento Kings to avoid free agency, according to Adrian Wojnarowski. Barnes was considered to be a cap casualty as the Kings were chasing a bigger name in free agency, but it appears Sacramento will be bringing the veteran back.

Barnes has played 12 NBA seasons, and the last five of them came as a member of the Kings. Across 82 games last year, Barnes averaged 15.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per contest while shooting 37.4% on three-pointers.

The Kings still have some cap space remaining after signing Barnes to this extension, but it’s not going to be enough to land a big-time free agent like Draymond Green or Kyle Kuzma. Brook Lopez could still be a possibility but the fit is a bit questionable within this system. We’ll see what Sacramento does in free agency now that Barnes is back in the fold.

