James Harden opts into $35.6 million deal, seeking trade out of Philadelphia

James Harden has opted into his $35.6 million player option for the 2023-24 season, but he is hoping to get a trade out from the Philadelphia 76ers according to Shams Charania. Harden has reportedly wanted to go to the Houston Rockets, so the 76ers are going to try to get something back for their star. However, this does open up Harden to potentially going somewhere outside of Houston.

JUST IN: James Harden is opting into his $35.6 million deal for next season – in order for the 10-time All-Star and the 76ers to work together on a trade out of Philadelphia, league sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 29, 2023

There were times during the season when Harden looked like his vintage self, especially during the playoffs when he put up several 40-point performances. There were also other times where he completely dogged it on the court like in Game 7 scoring nine points. During the regular season, he averaged 21 points, 10.7 assists, and 6.1 rebounds per game. Harden also missed time last season with an Achilles injury, adding to the list of his injury history.

We’ll see how the market for Harden develops in the coming days, but the Rockets are the frontrunner to land him based on this development.